Real Time Updates: Typhoon Kanu Strengthens to Strong Typhoon Level

Strong Typhoon Kanu Approaches East China Sea

The latest track map of Typhoon Kanu has been updated in real-time, providing the most recent location and direction of the storm. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued typhoon forecasts, informing the public of the progression of Typhoon Kanu No. 6.

Typhoon Kanu, previously a typhoon-level storm, has intensified into a strong typhoon as of this morning, July 31st. The center of the storm is situated in the northwest Pacific Ocean, approximately 630 kilometers southeast of Naha City in the Ryukyu Islands. Its coordinates are 22.1 degrees north latitude and 132.0 degrees east longitude. The maximum wind force near the center is recorded at 14 degrees (42 m/s), with a minimum air pressure of 955 hPa. The seventh-level wind circle radius measures between 320-400 kilometers, while the tenth-level wind circle radius spans 120-140 kilometers. Additionally, the twelve-level wind circle radius ranges from 60-90 kilometers.

Forecasters predict that Typhoon Kanu will continue to move north by west, eventually turning northwest at a speed of 15-20 kilometers per hour. As it progresses, the storm is expected to intensify further, reaching strong typhoon levels (42-50 m/s, 14-15 level). On the night of August 2nd, Typhoon Kanu is projected to enter the East China Sea and gradually shift to a northerly direction. During this transition, the storm’s movement is anticipated to significantly slow down.

The impact of Typhoon Kanu will be felt from noon on July 31st until noon on August 1st. The eastern part of the East China Sea will experience strong winds ranging from magnitude 6-9, with gusts potentially reaching magnitude 10-11. Authorities advise all ships in the area to prioritize navigation safety and remain cautious.

As Typhoon Kanu nears the East China Sea, individuals and communities are urged to stay updated on weather forecasts and follow guidelines provided by local authorities.

