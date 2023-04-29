Real wages in Germany fell by 4 percent in 2022

Real wages in Germany have fallen for the third time in a row. In 2022 they even fell by a full 4 percent.

Real wages in Germany have fallen for the third time in a row [siehe Bericht »n-tv«]. In 2022 they even fell by a full 4 percent. And this with simultaneous inflation and high energy and housing costs. This means that under the traffic light government, wages have fallen even more compared to the cost of living than at the time of the Corona restrictions.

Consumer prices rose by 6.9 percent over the same period. This dampens the willingness to consume. The German economy is stagnating and the number of unemployed remains high [siehe Bericht »Tagesspiegel«]. The unemployment rate is 5.7 percent.