Real won its 20th title in the King's Cup at the expense of Osasuna

Real won its 20th title in the King's Cup at the expense of Osasuna
Electronic flag – Rabat

Real Madrid won its 20th title in the King’s Cup of Spain, after defeating Osasuna with two goals to one, scored by Brazilian winger Rodrigo, in the match that took place this evening, Saturday, at the “La Cartuja” stadium in Seville.

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti’s men ended a lean period that lasted 9 years, specifically since their last title in the competition in 2014.

Real opened the scoring through Rodrigo in the second minute, and Lucas Toro equalized for Osasuna (58), before adding the second Brazilian with a shot from close range that settled into the net (70).

Real did not wait more than two minutes after the starting whistle to open the scoring through Rodrigo, after a solo effort by his compatriot Vinicius Junior on the left side, to bypass Robin Peña and pass a back ball left by French striker Karim Benzema passing between his feet to reach the Brazilian, who fired it into the net.

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois shone by blocking two balls from the same attack with two headers, starting from the Croatian Ante Bodemir and then the Moroccan Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli (8), before Lucas Toro missed a third header that passed next to the post (15).

And goalkeeper Sergio Herrera saved a goal for Real after a new breakthrough by Vinicius to penetrate into the area and pass the ground that Rodrigo failed to tame, to reach Benzema, which was crawled by the Spaniard (25), before Dani Carvajal prevented, after a minute, the equalizing goal for Osasuna, by removing a ball at the goal line that was hit by Al-Zalzouli. After a mistake by Brazilian defender Militao, Courtois was unable to stop it (26).

Austrian defender David Alaba hit a free kick from 30 meters after a foul on Rodrigo, which hit the crossbar (32), and Vinicius Junior’s through ball passed over the crossbar, missing the opportunity to double the score (35).

With the start of the second half, Real continued his pressure, but Osasuna equalized after a pass from Al-Zalzuli hit Carvajal’s head and reached Toro, which he shot powerfully creeping into the far right corner, which Courtois was unable to block (58).

And once again, Rodrigo stood in front of Osasuna’s ambitions to achieve his first title, as he returned Real to the fore after a new effort by his compatriot Vinicius, to reach the ball to the German Toni Kroos and from him to the scorer, to punish Herrera with a shot into the net from close range (70).

Rodrigo, the hero of the Seville evening, came out and was replaced by Marco Asensio (89), and Vinicius tried to add the third, but decided to pass without any player being able to reach the ball instead of shooting in front of the goalkeeper (90), before the referee blew the final whistle for Real to win his title. 20 in the competition.

