Home News Realistic Cancer Technology – Manuela Raimondi
News

Realistic Cancer Technology – Manuela Raimondi

by admin
Realistic Cancer Technology – Manuela Raimondi

Tissue-invading tumors are a leading cause of death worldwide, with nearly ten million deaths a year caused by progressive resistance to cancer treatments. In breast cancer, for example, aggression is linked to the progressive fibrotic tightening of the tumor tissue, which prevents drugs from reaching diseased cells. To tackle the problem, it is necessary to understand how the fibrotic microenvironment that forms around cancer cells evolves, with the ultimate goal of designing increasingly targeted anticancer therapies.

Evolution of the tumor involves many types of cells and signals, and is impossible to realistically reproduce in the laboratory. To advance knowledge of the sector, we are working on a project funded by the European Research Council (ERC). We are developing an innovative platform capable of reproducing tumor fibrosis by exploiting the vascularization of a living organism. In short, we adhere human breast cancer cells to microscopic polymer substrates to create models of tumor microenvironments. We implant the microenvironments in the respiratory membrane of embryonated chicken eggs to elicit a fibrotic reaction around the cancer cells. To validate the platform, we measure the efficacy and specificity of drugs, for example chemotherapy, already approved for use on patients, on microenvironments.

This project provides new knowledge on tumor progression mechanisms, but also an ethical and standardizable platform to promote the clinical translation of new therapeutic products into oncology. The platform allows to overcome one of the main problems that characterized the cultivation of human tissues in the laboratory in the past: realistically reproducing the circulation of blood capillaries.

The idea on how to solve this problem was born in the mechanobiology laboratories of the Politecnico di Milano, where we count in five years to obtain a validated and ready platform for testing new therapeutic agents in the pharmaceutical industry. Realism is only one of the advantages of the proposed technology. The development of a new drug takes an average of thirteen years and costs three billion euros, a value that has increased by 70 percent in the last ten years. This is because the success of a new drug achieved in the laboratory is almost never confirmed in the animal.

See also  Scams and deceptions, the network to save lonely elderly people is born in Treviso

This ERC-funded project contributes to creating a laboratory platform, but also a living and humanized one, able to better identify the most promising therapeutic strategies, and therefore drastically reduce the costs and time for the development of new oncological drugs.

You may also like

[Hot Topics]China Falls into a Bigger Trap/Li Keqiang...

In Quagliuzzo the farewell to Carmen between silence...

The Meeting is coming, a forum for government...

Two cyclists hit on the Pontebbana are serious

Salento, violent tornado on the coast: swimmers on...

Salento, violent whirlwind: swimmers on the run and...

Nuclear, who is for yes and who for...

With a questionable record, the real Locarno winner...

Ivrea, the 61-year-old naked who threw stones at...

Conte to LaStampa.it: “No list of loyalists, we...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy