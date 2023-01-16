It will be available on the new realme GT Neo5 in China.

Realme, the world‘s fastest growing smartphone brand, confirms the launch of the new realme GT Neo5 in China.

The new device will feature 240W fast charging – the fastest charging speed under the Type-C charging standard in the world. realme will be the first smartphone brand in the industry to mass-produce such technology.

The new 240W fast charge will include a number of cutting-edge solutions to ensure safe and lightning-fast charging power, including:

– Innovative 240W charging architecture: which will offer a safe and low voltage charging solution with super high power conversion efficiency of 98.7%.

– World‘s first 12A charging cable: Customized with four 21AWG wires, the realme GT Neo5 comes with a customized 12A charging cable – the highest standard cable in the mobile industry.

– The world‘s first 240W dual GaN charging solution: realme GT Neo5 will feature minimal footprint dual GaN charging components, with a power density of 2.34W/DC, the highest in the industry.

Apart from the aforementioned charging solution, the realme GT Neo5 also features a PS3-level fireproof design and 13 temperature sensors to monitor charging heat in real time. The phone will also feature the industry’s largest graphene heat dissipation system – up to 6580mm2 in total.

With all these cutting-edge technologies, the phone has been tested at temperatures of 85 degrees Celsius and up to 85% humidity for 21 days of continuous charging and discharging, with no safety issues detected.

The charging technology also offers up to 1,600 battery charge cycles, making the realme GT Neo5 the first phone with fast charging of 200W and above to offer long battery life.

Realme, leader of fast charges in the industry

This is how realme has always been at the forefront of fast charging technology. In 2020, realme introduced 65W fast charging to its mid-range offerings – with the Number Series, allowing consumers to enjoy fast charging technology at reasonable prices.

Realme was also the first brand in the industry to introduce 150W fast charging in early 2022, with its popular realme GT Neo3 achieving a 15-minute charge time from 0 to 100%. The company is now taking fast charging technology to another level by becoming the first smartphone brand in the industry to mass-produce 240W fast charging – the fastest charging speed under the Type-C charging standard.

The new 240W fast charging will be available on the realme GT Neo5, which will launch in China in February 2023, and 240W fast charging is expected to come to the next flagship for the global market, starting this year.

*With information from Realme

