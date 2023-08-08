Realtors Report 25% Growth in Miami Home Prices Amidst Arrival of Messi and Increased Tourism

Miami’s real estate market is experiencing a significant boost in home prices, with a 25% growth from June 2021 to 2023, according to data from Miami Realtors. The average home price in Miami has reached an impressive $418,000, compared to $340,000 just two years ago.

One factor contributing to this surge in real estate prices is the recent arrival of soccer superstar Lionel Messi. Alicia Cervera, partner of Cervera Real Estate, noted that Messi’s decision to move to Miami highlights the city’s appeal and quality of life. The availability of transportation, favorable weather, and a vibrant entertainment scene all contribute to attracting tourists and new residents to the area.

The study by Miami Realtors further reveals that the prices of homes in the range of 30m2 to 50m2 in Miami start at $418,000 as of June 2023. The price per square meter in the Brickell neighborhood, Miami’s financial center, is $693. Other areas in the city, such as Wynwood, Coral Gables, and Downtown, also have relatively high prices per square meter.

Interestingly, areas like Little Havana and the Miami district have more affordable prices, averaging around $350 per square meter. These variations in pricing reflect the diverse housing market in Miami, catering to different buyer preferences and budgets.

The popularity of Miami as a tourist and business destination has also played a significant role in the city’s real estate growth. The city’s hosting of diverse events, such as music festivals and Formula 1 races, has attracted a considerable number of visitors. This surge in tourism has positively impacted occupancy rates and created a higher demand for housing options.

Additionally, Miami’s rental market has experienced a notable increase. The average rate for apartments rented through platforms like Airbnb surpassed $200, reaching a peak of $367 in March 2022.

Despite the significant growth in real estate prices, Miami still offers a wide range of options for potential buyers. Currently, there are 6,116 units available for sale, which is a higher figure compared to 4,835 available units in February 2022, according to Miami Realtors.

To decide on the right time to invest in Miami real estate, Juan Carlos Tassara, director of the Peruvian Chamber of Construction (Capeco), suggests considering two important factors. Firstly, the strong economic fundamentals of Miami’s real estate market after the pandemic. Secondly, the cautious approach of North Americans towards the global inflationary crisis, which has led to increased investment in tangible assets like real estate.

Tassara highlights the growing trend of American families relocating to Miami and the city’s status as a top tourist destination. Approximately 250,000 people move to Florida each year, with 80% of them being North Americans. This influx of tourists and families has created a higher demand for housing and impacted the overall market conditions in Miami.

Investors should be aware that the time it takes to build in Miami can range up to 4 years, resulting in a relatively short median time for buy-sell contracts and immediate delivery projects, which are typically around 30 days. This quick turnaround time is in contrast to the Peruvian market, where only 7% of immediate delivery offers are available, and it can take up to 3 months to sell a property.

Regarding profitability, investors should consider both the appreciation and rental income potential of the property. Rental profitability in the United States typically ranges from 6% to 9% per year, depending on the size of the property. Tassara predicts that prices will continue to rise throughout 2025, with double-digit appreciation in Miami real estate.

In conclusion, Miami’s real estate market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as the arrival of high-profile individuals like Lionel Messi, the city’s popularity as a tourist and business destination, and the cautious investment approach of North Americans. With prices continuing to rise and the rapid turnover of properties, potential investors should carefully consider the opportunities presented by Miami’s thriving real estate market.

