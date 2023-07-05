Reasco is a transferable player

Djorkaeff Reasco, a 24-year-old Ecuadorian forward, is going through a difficult situation at his current club, Newells Old Boys.

Djorkaeff Reasco lives a bad moment in Argentina.

Despite being one of the last World Cup players, Reasco has had few opportunities to show himself in the team, losing space and receiving few playing minutes. This situation has led to his name appearing on the list of transferable players. The young Ecuadorian soccer player arrived at Newells Old Boys with great expectations, seeking to prove his worth in Argentine soccer. However, the circumstances have not been favorable and he has not managed to consolidate himself in the starting team. This lack of continuity has affected his performance and development as a player. Faced with this situation, the club has decided to include Djorkaeff Reasco in the list of transferable players, seeking to open negotiations for his departure. The idea is that the striker finds a new opportunity in another team where he can have a more relevant role and make the most of his potential. Despite the difficulties, Reasco maintains a positive attitude and is willing to look for new opportunities to continue growing in his career. His youth and talent make him an attractive player for other clubs looking for talent in the transfer market. The Ecuadorian player faces a new challenge and hopes to find a club where he can demonstrate his quality and regain his confidence on the pitch. Reasco’s situation reflects the realities of soccer, where players often face ups and downs in their careers. Djorkaeff Reasco is now looking for a new destination, where he can find the opportunities he craves to show his talent and contribute to the success of a new team.