(Image source: Internet)

[Look at China News, January 11, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Miao Wei) Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of ChinaZhao Lijianquilt”level demotionending his infamous “war Wolf“The era of diplomats. At the regular press conference, the spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that Zhao Lijian was transferred because of “work needs and exchanges.” Some Twitter netizens broke the news that Zhao Lijian was because he offended Qin Gang. More analysts pointed out that he was transferred. Zhao Zhanlang may be the foreign ministerQin GangOne of the three fires for new officials to take office.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China: Zhao Lijian’s transfer is necessary for work

On January 10, the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China stated that at the press conference, a Reuters reporter asked: “Yesterday, the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed that your colleague Zhao Lijian has assumed a new position. Why did Zhao Lijian transfer to a new position? Does this mean that China has changed? Previous policy?”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “Zhao Lijian exchanged positions according to work needs.” He also reiterated that the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy has not changed.

Zhao Lijian, the former deputy director of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, is one of the typical representatives of the CCP’s “wolf warrior diplomacy”. However, since December 2 last year, Zhao Lijian has disappeared from public view, causing various speculations.

On January 9, The Paper reported that Zhao Lijian had been transferred to the post of deputy director of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His main responsibilities include: formulating foreign policies related to land and sea boundaries, guiding and coordinating maritime external work; undertaking the demarcation of land borders with neighboring countries. Wait for diplomatic negotiations.

According to public information, Zhao Lijian, born in November 1972, has a master’s degree in public policy and is a member of the Communist Party of China. Zhao Lijian previously served as Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, and served as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the embassy. In 2019, he served as Deputy Director of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After the outbreak of the epidemic, he became the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China in February 2020.

The reason why Zhao Zhanlang fell out of favor was exposed

After resigning, the spokespersons of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China have continued to rise in their official careers. They were either directly sent to a certain country or international organization as an ambassador or consul general, or transferred from deputy director-general to other departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as director-generals, etc. It remains unclear why Zhao Lijian quietly resigned without being promoted.

In the ten years since Xi Jinping came to power, the wolf-warrior foreign policy has brought the CCP’s international image to an all-time low. Zhao Lijian is nothing more than a “vanguard” role. He is not the only one who appears in a non-diplomatic posture at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China. Spokesperson Hua Chunying is still the director of the Information Department. Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has been promoted to Minister of Foreign Affairs. Front-line commander-in-chief”, former foreign minister Wang Yi has stepped up to the next level, replacing Yang Jiechi’s position and becoming the top person in charge of the CCP’s diplomatic field.

Some Twitter users broke the news that Zhao Lijian was transferred from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs because he offended Qin Gang.

The CCP’s officialdom is like a battlefield, and one must keep an eye on all directions and listen to all directions. Zhao Lijian climbed up to Wang Yi, thinking that he could be a wolf warrior for the rest of his life. Then thinking of killing a Qin Gang halfway, Zhan Lang couldn’t do it, and became a lost dog. Zhao is to blame. However, from this point of view, Qin Gang must take revenge.The characteristics of the CCP’s officialdom determine that these officials are all unscrupulous, and they are not good birds pic.twitter.com/Q5DFsyAu2L — Yijian Piaochen 007 (@yjpc007) January 9, 2023

Yaba Akio analyzed the reasons for Zhao Lijian’s resignation

Well-known Japanese journalist and political commentator Akio Yata wrote on Facebook that Zhao Lijian, the “main gunner” of Wolf Warriors diplomacy, who had brought infinite “joy” to foreign media reporters, was transferred to an unknown small Yamen “Department of Boundary and Maritime Affairs”.

“Simply put, I’m going to ‘sit on the bench’.” Yaba Akio also said that there are actually many CCP officials who are dissatisfied with Zhao’s speech. Qin Gang, the new foreign minister of the Communist Party of China, should be one of them.

The article said, “When I was a special commissioner in Beijing, I attended the press conferences of the (CCP’s) Ministry of Foreign Affairs every week and often dealt with Qin Gang. Every year before the Chinese New Year, the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign media reporters would have dinner together. Qin Gang is Among the several foreign ministry spokespersons, he was the least official in private chats. Although Qin Gang’s attitude changed after he became vice foreign minister, it seemed that he also intended to cooperate with Xi Jinping’s war wolf diplomacy.”

“But in his opinion, a spokesperson like Zhao Lijian who can only speak harshly and offend people everywhere should be unqualified.”

On December 30, 2022, Qin Gang was promoted from the position of ambassador to the United States to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China. Yaban Akio said that in June last year, Le Yucheng, the “War Wolf” who was considered to be the foreign minister and who supported Russia, was transferred to the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television. Now “Little Wolf Warrior” Zhao Lijian has also left. Are you going to give up a signal of ‘Wolf Warrior Diplomacy’? I think it is necessary to continue to observe.”

Zhao Lijian was flat-tune in name but was demoted in secret

In response to Zhao Lijian’s transfer, James Palmer, deputy editor-in-chief of the US “Foreign Policy”, told Voice of America, “This is tantamount to a demotion”, “transferring someone from a very prominent and interesting position to A dull, relatively unimportant position, which is effectively a demotion.”

Li Qi, host and reporter of the American Chinese media “Wall Street TV”, tweeted: “His new job is only a nominal position, with no prospect of promotion, let alone the limelight of being a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I Think he’s stuck in this dead-end job for the rest of his career.”

Ryan Hass, a China and Asia scholar at the Rukins Institution, said the removal of Zhao Lijian from his position as spokesperson would help set a new tone for the foreign ministry run by Qin Gang. “Foreign Minister Qin insists that he is not a wolf warrior, and the transfer of Zhao Lijian can help him highlight this point.”

He Ruien tweeted that Qin Gang spent the past year and a half cleaning up the diplomatic mess created by Zhao Lijian. It appears that Qin Gang will use his leadership to reduce tensions with the United States and other countries that will rise in the coming years. Transferring Zhao Lijian may be one of the three fires for Qin Gang’s new official to take office.

Will the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy of “Wolf Warriors” loosen?

Georg Fahrion, a China correspondent for German weekly Der Spiegel, tweeted: “The fangs of Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese (Communist) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wolf Warrior 1, seem to have had their fangs pulled out.”

Wang Juntao, a political scientist based in the United States, believes that Zhao Lijian’s resignation as spokesperson may imply that the Chinese Communist Party’s tough foreign policy of war wolf will loosen.

Current affairs commentator Qin Peng said in “Qin Peng Observation” that Zhao Lijian’s resignation means that the general environment has changed! Since November last year, Xi Jinping ended his nearly three-year retreat and went abroad. With the economy failing, diplomacy hitting a wall, and international siege intensifying, Xi Jinping wants to change his style of war wolf to “sheep” diplomacy, especially to build a good relationship with the United States. Qin Peng said that when the master turned around, a person like Zhao Lijian who was ordered to go crazy and become a “wolf warrior” would be easily abandoned like those cruel officials.

