Rebel in Medellín: possible concert dates are filtered

In Medellin everyone is waiting for RBD – Rebelde to show up in his long-awaited return to the stage. The band that marked an entire generation would have everything ready to perform in Paisa territory and the stage to receive them would be the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

A source close to the musical group revealed to KienyKe.com that the group would be performing in Medellín on two dates during the month of November, so that more than eighty thousand people would have the opportunity to attend the maximum stage of the people of Antioquia to welcome RBD. These could be between the weekends of November 10 and 11 or November 17 and 18.

From the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, in coordination with entertainment and show businessmen, they would have everything ready and they would only need to finalize details to present the concert officially in the capital of Antioquia.

Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávezare some of the artists expected in Paisa territory as part of their tour of Latin America that until now, has Colombia outside.

Even, A few days ago it was Karol G who asked the Rebelde artists to include Colombia on their tour. Through his Twitter, in which he has more than eight million followers, he wrote: “Making my respective call for RBD to go to Colombia.”

Anahí Puente, who played Mía Colucci in Rebelde, responded to Karol G by writing “I love you” in response to the trill of the Bichota, something that conformed to the fact that RBD is present in Colombia.

It is worth remembering that Karol G and Anahí Puente have a nice friendship after the invitation of the Colombian singer, they performed “Sálvame” by Rebelde together in an unprecedented concert in Mexico City, after Anahí had been away from the stage for several years.

Too, the trill of the Mayor of Medellín Daniel Quintero Calle saying “And I am a rebel…” and a video in which he plays the challenge of which RBD character he is, were just some previews of the management that they already have ready for the capital of Antioquia.

In the absence of official confirmation, Medellín would join the following cities in which Rebelde has already confirmed that it will be presented: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, El Paso, Chicago, Arlington, Houston, New York, Miami, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

KienyKe.com also learned that the talks for Rebelde to appear in Bogotá are on the right track, but the presence of the musical group that rose to fame between 2004 and 2006 in the capital of Colombia has not yet been confirmed. In addition, there is a third Colombian city, apparently Cali, which also showed interest in bringing Rebelde, but the artists’ busy schedule could be an impediment for this to become a reality.

Daniel Quintero leads negotiations for Rebelde’s concert in Medellín

Daniel Quintero himself revealed in the last hours on Telemedellín how the negotiations are progressing: “We are in negotiations, this is a strategy that Medellín has considered since the first day the pandemic came out and it is how to get more tourism to the citythat it is not seasonal, that is, a flower fair or the end of the year, but that we have many tourists all the time,” said the president.

“This has made us develop a strategy that has also been successful in bringing artists from all over the world. We are in negotiations, I can’t say anything, but I’m a rebel. Missing? Sign! we are in negotiationsadjust the artists’ agenda, but we are good at negotiating, like good countries, we are tough in negotiations,” said the president.