The German truck driver who hit and killed former cycling champion Davide Rebellin while he was training on his bicycle in Montebello Vicentino was identified and arrested in Germany.

The Public Prosecutor of Vicenza has reconstructed how the investigations were carried out to arrive at the identification of the man, who had not stopped after the fatal accident.

Decisive, reconstructs the Tribuna di Treviso, in the beginning were the images taken by a surveillance video camera of a shop, near the place of the investment, which had made it possible to ascertain that the license plate of the vehicle, Volvo branded, was German .

Some witnesses then told the carabinieri that the driver of the heavy vehicle had got out of the cab, approached the cyclist on the ground and then got back on board, running away. However, some present on the spot managed to photograph him.

The investigations, carried out in collaboration with the Revenue Agency and the Thorl-Maglern Police Cooperation Center of Italy, Austria and Slovenia, made it possible to ascertain that the vehicle was owned by a German shipping company, in Recke (Northern Rhine – Westphalia, Germany) and that the driver had arrived in Italy on the same day – November 30 – for loads of goods carried out in an international forwarding company based in the Interporto of Verona.

The investigations in the Verona company, with the acquisition of a copy of the identity card compared with the photos taken at the scene of the accident, made it possible to identify the driver of the vehicle with certainty: a 62-year-old German, brother of the owner of the transport company German owner of the articulated lorry.

The German police agency in Steinfurt, in contact with the International Police Cooperation Service, reported late Thursday afternoon that the driver of the vehicle had returned to Germany.

The penal certificate of the driver of the articulated lorry, against whom proceedings are being taken for the crimes of road homicide and escape of the driver in the case of road homicide, shows a sentence applying the penalty issued by the Court of Foggia in 2001 for the crime of “violation of the obligation to stop in the event of an accident with personal injury”.

The sentence was subsequently declared extinguished due to the passage of time. In 2014, again to him, it appears that his driving license was withdrawn by the Chieti Traffic Police, for driving under the influence. The Vicenza public prosecutor’s office is carrying out the necessary investigations for the exact reconstruction of the dynamics and the further actions to be taken against the lorry driver.