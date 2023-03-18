Some of the most prestigious science and medical schools in the United States, such as those in Pennsylvania, Harvard, Stanford, Columbia and Washington in St. Louis, decided to rebel against university rankings. Latin American universities for years have raised criticisms regarding the biases of these educational measurement systems.

In fact, the criticism against the rankings is not a surprise. It could be said that they were born almost at the same time as them in the 80s until they became global. The novelty this time is that some of the best ranked schools are leading the dropout rate.

Today there is a wide variety of rankings with different criteria and great influence. Among the most popular internationals are the one in Shanghai (created in 2003), the QS World University Ranking (2004) and the Times Higher Education Supplement (2010).

Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief of the group Science, In a recent editorial on the phenomenon, he described the rankings as “a tyranny” and celebrated the decision made by various academic centers.

“The best educational alternative for some students is not the same for others. One of the best things about higher education is that there are so many options.” Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief of the group Science

In interview for SciDev.Net Via email, Thorp indicated that the “best thing would be for the rankings to disappear completely” because they mainly generate two problems. One is that numerical rankings suffer from false precision. Is there really a difference between No. 10 and No. 11 in undergraduate school rankings, Thorp asks in his writing. The other problem is that the rankings reward those schools that improve the metrics by admitting students who have had the advantages of better pre-university education and test preparation.

Thorp insists that “the best educational alternative for some students is not the same for others. One of the best things about higher education is that there are so many options.”

One of the most striking cases of this revolt against the rankings was carried out by Columbia University (United States). It all started in February 2022 when one of his math professors, Michael Thaddeus, blogged a document in which he exposed inconsistencies in the data presented by Columbia to the U.S. News & World Reportthe most popular of the rankings in the United States created in 1983.

Data such as the size of the undergraduate classes, instructional expenses and the educational level of the professors, according to his research, were altered to favor the evaluation of the ranking. The scandal was fueled when in September 2022, Columbia fell from 2nd to 18th place in that ranking.

For Nina Faraoni, professor at the University of Granada (Spain) and author of the doctoral thesis Reputation and university rankings: analysis of its weaknesses and applications, published in 2022, it is interesting that “it is some of the North American universities that decide not to appear in the rankings when they are the ones that are traditionally better positioned”. In his opinion, this revolt may be a symptom of the enormous pressure and competition between them.

Diana Lucio Arias, director of the Department of Information Science at the Javeriana University in Colombia, believes that a big problem with rankings is that they “homogenize” university systems, nullifying the diversity that should characterize them, especially in social contexts such as Latin America.

“Any universe, the more diverse the better. We need answers from the universities to different social demands, ”he commented to SciDev.Net.

Mario Albornoz, principal investigator of the National Scientific and Technical Research Council of Argentina in the area of ​​science and technology policies and co-author of the research University Rankings: Global Quality and Local Contexts, He said he was a “defender of science and technology and higher education indicators” and said he was not “against the rankings.”

However, he was of the opinion that the rankings distort reality by choosing some indicators over others. “In Argentina there are universities that make a great effort to improve in the rankings. But it is not necessarily an academic effort but a public relations effort with the companies that organize the rankings,” she added.

Albornoz considers that a central element in this discussion is that the rankings do not take into account the local contexts of the various universities.

Is there an ideal ranking? Albornoz believes that perhaps not, but whoever it is must be able to account for the relationship of universities with their local contexts.

“We need to measure”

Andres Molano, director of the Colombian Institute for the Evaluation of Education (ICFES), told SciDev.Net via telephone that he is “glad that the idea of ​​rankings as ordered lists are disappearing”, but warns that this cannot translate into a surrender to the effort to find ways to measure educational quality.

“We need to measure,” he says. For him, measurement efforts should be aimed at discovering the value that each institution adds to its students. To that extent, it is desirable that there be systems that allow universities that receive similar student populations to be compared and measure how much they contribute to their learning processes.

“An alternative system must be found. I am intellectually interested in discovering that system in Latin America. An evaluation system that considers the characteristics of our continent, that has another referential system, that is not compared to Cambridge”, concludes Albornoz.

By: Pablo Correa

This article was produced by the Latin America and Caribbean edition of SciDev.Net.

