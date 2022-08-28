Home News Recalled Coop branded blueberry bundles: danger of foreign bodies
News

Recalled Coop branded blueberry bundles: danger of foreign bodies

by admin
Recalled Coop branded blueberry bundles: danger of foreign bodies

The Ministry of Health has issued a notice to recall some batches of ancient cereal bundles with blueberries under the Coop brand. We warn that the precautionary recall is due to the possible presence of foreign bodies. The lots concerned are those up to and including August 26th.

The notice reads: “If you are in possession of packages attributable to the product lots indicated above, please suspend their consumption and return them to the store. For any information, please contact the toll-free number 800000003 or write to the following address e-mail: [email protected]

See also  Palermo, two dead in the collision between a car and a scooter in viale Regione Siciliana

You may also like

Giulio Giustiniani, journalist and writer, died: he was...

“A metropolitan city from Venice to the Dolomites”,...

Susa Valley, No Tav assault: one hundred hooded...

The comfort of Barone points to the Anci...

Fiamme Gialle in mourning, the commander Di Fede...

Short week at school: dad to save energy

They do not return to the refuge, the...

The analyzes on the West Nile have been...

Elections breaking news. Energy, Berlusconi: government to act...

Mobile telephony the Cellenex agreement brings 35 thousand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy