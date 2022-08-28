The Ministry of Health has issued a notice to recall some batches of ancient cereal bundles with blueberries under the Coop brand. We warn that the precautionary recall is due to the possible presence of foreign bodies. The lots concerned are those up to and including August 26th.

The notice reads: “If you are in possession of packages attributable to the product lots indicated above, please suspend their consumption and return them to the store. For any information, please contact the toll-free number 800000003 or write to the following address e-mail: [email protected] “