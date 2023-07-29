Home » received the endorsement of Fuerza Ciudadana
The pre-candidate for the Governorship of Cesar Katia Ospino will not deliver to the National Registry of Civil Status the 223,000 signatures that she collected with the significant group of citizens El Pueblo Manda, the journalist announced this Friday afternoon.

Ospino received the endorsement of the Fuerza Ciudadana party by Rafael Martínez, former mayor of Santa Marta and national delegate of the community, outside the Cesar Government building.

“We decided not to deliver the signatures to the electoral authority, and instead to deliver them to Fuerza Ciudadana for various reasons, one of which is that our political and social struggles are very similar,” explained Ospino Acevedo.

It is necessary to mention that this party was founded by the current governor of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedo. Martínez, who will also run in the territorial elections in the neighboring department, assured that they will accompany the communicator, not only during the campaign, but throughout the political process.

Some people questioned the decision of the still pre-candidate due to the questions that have arisen around the management of Caicedo.

“Our candidacy has a coalition between the parties Polo Democrático Alternativo, Esperanza Democrática and MAIS (Movimiento Alternativo Indígena y Social)”, added the applicant, who will register this Saturday morning at the Registry.

