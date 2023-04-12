“Avoid using free charging stations at airports, hotels or shopping centres. Bad actors have figured out how to use public USB ports to sneak malware and tracking software into devices. Bring the charger and the USB cable with you and use an electrical outlet”: iIn a tweet, the Denver FBI warns consumers and although there have been no full-blown cases of “juice jacking” the warning remains valid to avoid problems. Moreover, already in 2021 the same alert had been launched by the American Federal Communication Commission: devices powered by USB cables can be subject to computer intrusions aimed at installing malicious software capable of stealing usernames and passwords as well as other “sensitive” data.

What is juice jacking

Juice jacking is a cyber attack technique used by hackers to target smartphones but also tablets and laptops by exploiting the USB charging port with the aim of exfiltrating confidential data from the internal memory or installing malware. It is therefore a serious threat especially in the workplace and smart working where there is a need to frequently recharge devices using public charging points. Click here to learn more

