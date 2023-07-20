Recipe for cupcakes with fruit and berry filling from confectioner Natalie Berladin

Cupcakes are actually small cakes. Their popularity is due not only to their beauty and taste, but also to the fact that portioned treats are convenient to eat.

A celebrity shared the recipe for the delicacy with “FACTS”. confectioner Natalya Berladyn.

– The basis of a cupcake is a cupcake baked in thin paper or aluminum form, — says Natalya Berladyn.- The cupcake can be chocolate, vanilla, lemon… The filling can be fruit, berry or, for example, salted caramel with nuts, and the cream can be delicately creamy, buttery, chocolate…

– How do you decorate cupcakes?

– The decor can also be varied – seasonal fruits, berries, pieces of chocolate, candies, chocolate dragee.

– Will you share the recipe?

– With pleasure! It is important to know that all the ingredients for cupcakes should be at room temperature, but for the cream, on the contrary, they should be cold.

Droplets Cupcakes (the recipe is designed for 12 pieces) 1 egg 110 g sugar 30 g butter 30 g oil 130 g milk 110 g flour 30 g cocoa 3 g baking powder 3 g soda

Mix all dry ingredients, add others and beat everything with a whisk. Pour into molds. Bake at a temperature of 180 degrees for 25-30 minutes (until a dry skewer).

The filling is fruit and berry 100 g of berries (it can be cherries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries) 1−2 tablespoons of sugar 1 teaspoon of starch

Mix everything well, put on a small fire and bring to a boil, stirring. Cook for another 2 minutes until slightly thickened. Pour onto a plate, let cool, then you can fill the cupcakes.

Cream Cheese on cream 150 g of creamy cream cheese (Kremette) 150 g of cream 36% fat 40−50 g of powdered sugar Beat with a mixer at medium speeds

When the cupcakes have cooled, use a knife to make holes with a diameter of 1-1.5 m in the middle of the cupcake. Fill with a pastry bag or a teaspoon. Then decorate with cream using a nozzle.

Cupcakes are stored in the refrigerator for no more than 72 hours from the moment of preparation of the cream.

Photo from Natalie Berladin’s album

38

