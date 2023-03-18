Unlike most homemade cookie recipes, there are no eggs, butter, or dairy in this one. But everyone will definitely like it because of its ease of preparation and taste, according to cook Magdalena Shershun.

Ingredients: 300 g of oil

pinch of salt

150 g of sugar

1 packet of vanilla sugar

9 tablespoons of water (maybe a little more or less)

3 tablespoons of vinegar

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 kg of flour

1 tablespoon of cocoa

0.5 teaspoon of turmeric

50 g of ground walnuts

Preparation:

Knead oil, salt, sugar, vanilla sugar, and water until smooth, add sifted flour and baking soda dissolved in vinegar, and knead a stiff dough. Divide the dough into 3 parts.

Add cocoa to the first, knead well. To the second add turmeric, also knead well, and to the third add ground walnuts, also knead thoroughly. Put in the freezer for 30 minutes. Then make cookies using molds suitable for the meat grinder.

Bake at 180 degrees for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Previously, Lisa Glinska shared a recipe for lean chocolate-orange cookies with nuts.

123

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram