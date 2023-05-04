Home » Recipe for steamed dumplings on kefir from cook Svitlana Yurchenko
Recipe for steamed dumplings on kefir from cook Svitlana Yurchenko

Recipe for steamed dumplings on kefir from cook Svitlana Yurchenko

It will not be difficult to prepare authentic Ukrainian lush steamed dumplings on kefir. According to the rules, such lush dumplings are filled depending on the filling – fried cracklings, oil with onions. And those with cheese, of course, butter and sour cream, are shared cook Svitlana Yurchenko.

Ingredients:

  • 750 g of flour

  • 1 tsp sodi

  • 0.5 tsp. salt

  • 1 st. l. sugar

  • 500 ml of kefir 3.2% at room temperature

Preparation:

Sift the flour into a large bowl, add salt, soda and mix. Next, we make a recess in the center. Pour warm kefir into it. Knead a soft elastic dough.

Place on the work surface and knead for 5 minutes. It is preferable not to add flour. The dough should be soft and slightly sticky to the hands. Cover with a towel or film and leave to rest for 20-30 minutes.

Prepare dumplings: sprinkle the work surface with a small amount of flour. We spread the rested dough on it and roll it into a layer. The thickness of the layer should be 0.7-1 cm thick. Using a regular glass, squeeze out circles with a diameter of about 7-8 cm in the dough. Form dumplings from the circles, tightly pinch the edges of the circles so that the filling remains inside.

We put a pan with water on the fire. We put a large metal sieve on top or wrap it in two layers of cheesecloth, fasten it (if there is no steamer) in such a way that it does not touch the water. When the water boils, place the dumplings at a distance from each other, because during cooking they will increase in size (so that they do not stick together), and cover them with a lid or a bowl. We leave them to cook for a couple of 6-8 minutes. You don’t need to cook for too long, otherwise the dumplings will turn out “rubbery”.

Ready dumplings are served with sour cream, crackers, fried onions or greased with butter, depending on the type of filling.

