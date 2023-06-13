Recipes for jam with unusual flavors were shared by cook Olena Rublyova

The berry season has started. So it’s time to think about what kind of jam you want to prepare for the winter. The flavors of the jam created by the cook from Dnipropetrovsk Alyona Rublyova are unusual. It combines cherries and walnuts, black currants and a mixture of peppers, rhubarb with lime and mint… Alyona told “FACTS” about the secrets of making jam and the variety of its flavors.

“Blackcurrant jam with a mixture of peppers has a piquant taste”

– One of the most favorite in my collection is white currant jam with orange, – says Alyona Rublyova. — It is light amber in color and extremely fragrant. Blackcurrant jam with a mixture of peppers has a piquant taste. Very exquisite flavors of jam – gooseberry with orange, blackberry with coffee, grapefruit with rum. Sweet-tart blackberry jam with the addition of coffee tastes great with green tea, ice cream, and flatbreads.

– It’s strawberry season. What do you combine this berry with?

— With roasted almonds and amaretto liqueur. Transparent elastic berries, aromatic jelly-like syrup, unique taste… Strawberries also go well with mint and lime. But cherries can be combined in jam with roasted walnuts. This jam is delicious with tea, pancakes, oatmeal.

Cherry jam with walnuts is a real delicacy

– What do you combine gooseberries with?

— As I have already noted, a wonderful composition with an orange. But the real miracle is gooseberry jam with cherry leaves. Sweet syrup with a delicate cherry aroma (the leaves are removed from it) with gooseberry berries with sourness – a treat that you cannot tear yourself away from.

“Open the jar in winter – and there is the aroma of summer”

– Do you make jam from vegetables?

– This is in my plans. First of all, I want to make green tomato jam with orange and peach jam with paprika.

– What is your favorite jam?

— I like green walnut jam. Its taste is compared to tart honey. Nuts resemble candies and candies. This is a real delicacy! Very delicate and aromatic tea rose jam. This flower, shrouded in legends, is not only beautiful, it is used in gastronomy. Rose jam will appeal to true gourmets. Open the jar in winter – and there is the aroma of summer. Rose petals collected at dawn have a special smell.

Tea rose petal jam is very delicate and aromatic

— What simple recipe for seasonal jam would you like to share with readers?

– It can be rhubarb, lemon and mint jam. It is cooked in two stages. However, the recipe is quite simple.

Rhubarb jam Rhubarb – 1 kg

sugar – 800 g

mint – 300 g

lime – 2 pcs.

apple juice – 2 glasses Wash, clean and cut the rhubarb into cubes. Mix sugar with apple juice, boil until sugar is completely dissolved. Place the rhubarb in the syrup and cook for 15 minutes. Leave for 12 hours so that the pieces of rhubarb are saturated with syrup. On the second day, prepare mint and lime (stones must be removed). Twist through a meat grinder. Boil the jam again for 15 minutes – and 5 minutes before it is ready, add a mixture of mint and lime. Cook for another 5 minutes. Pour the finished jam into jars. The recipe is designed to make 1.5 liters of jam.

— Nowadays, many people minimize the use of sugar. Is it possible to cook jam without it?

– Yes, sugar substitutes are usually added to such jam – stevia, fructose, fruit puree. I prefer the classic way of cooking – with sugar. However, I use it almost twice less than prescribed by traditional recipes.

“A great combination – cranberry and rum”

— What is the most difficult thing in creating jam?

— Search for high-quality natural ingredients. The quality of the jam is determined primarily by which fruits and berries are used. I have a small garden with fruit trees. Also, rose hips, sea buckthorn and tea rose bushes grow in my garden. I buy berries for jam in a nursery. Water quality is also important. Often, instead of it, I use home-made juices: orange, lemon, apple.

— What inspires you in creativity?

– I really like to cast spells over treats. Recently, for example, I created grapefruit jam with vermouth. It has a velvety texture. A wonderful combination of flavors in jam – cranberry and rum. I dream of creating a collection of varieties of jam that the heroes of world literature relished.

Photo from Alyona Rublyova’s album

