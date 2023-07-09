reckless kidnappers

The reactions of the national government to the rampant insecurity that plagues us Colombians never cease to amaze me.

According to the Minister of Defense, the sergeant kidnapped with her children by the ELN was “reckless” because she knew she was in a dangerous area.

What can surprise us about a government that “congratulates” a subversive group for its “responsibility” in claiming a terrorist act in Tibú or that calls the kidnapping of police officers a “humanitarian siege” in which one of the uniformed officers is beheaded.

What is behind this government complacency with illegal groups? Why are you allowing them to advance territorial control? This same week, 19 concession workers were kidnapped by unknown persons while they were fixing a road, 15 were released and 4 remain in captivity. The company had denounced threats for not paying extortion.

Could it be that the minister thinks that this happens to them because they are stingy? This week the same minister denied the entry of the Army to Buenaventura, a municipality already militarized but by the Shottas, the Espartanos, the Jalisco gang and Robert’s, who walk around his house like dogs, armed to the teeth.

It is worth emphasizing that before the government reached an agreement to “make a little pass” for criminals only 6 months ago in the city only the first two operated.

Regarding the public order situation in the port, the minister also said that the agreements with the gangs were respected but that neither the Police nor the Army should lower their actions.

What actions if they are in ceasefire? Without a doubt, crime has a Minister of Defense.

