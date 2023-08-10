Home » Recklessness continues on the roads of Santa Marta
Recklessness continues on the roads of Santa Marta

A recently shared video shows road imprudence on the busy road via El Ziruma, which connects Santa Marta with El Rodadero.

In the audiovisual material, you can see a motorcyclist without license plates on her vehicle or on her helmet, pushing with his foot the wheelbarrow of what appears to be a peto vendor as he drives up the Ziruma hill.

Although this action could be interpreted by some as a gesture of help to lighten the effort of the seller to climb the steep path, actually poses risks to the road safety of all users at that time.

The El Ziruma road is one of the busiest by the residents of Santa Marta, which makes it a highly trafficked road corridor. In this context, carry out maneuvers like the one seen in the video can be dangerous both for those who carry out such actions and for other road actors.

In addition, the constant traffic on this road means that any obstacle or unexpected behavior increases the risk of collisions.

It is important to remember that road safety must be a priority on all public roads. Any action that puts road users at risk, whether well-intentioned or not, must be avoided.

