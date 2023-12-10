Recognition for outstanding graduate of Unicauca – news

The doctor Juan Pablo Dueñas Muñoz received the Posteris Lvmen distinction.

In a special ceremony that took place last December 1, on the Pan American Doctor’s Day and V Alumni Meeting, the Medicine program of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Cauca, awarded him the Posteris Lvmen Distinction , to the outstanding graduate Juan Pablo Dueñas Muñoz, endocrine surgeon, who has completed several specializations, after his undergraduate degree he obtained a degree in general surgery from the CES University, in Medellín, later he did endocrine surgery at the Hospital Universitario del Mar, in Barcelona, Spain.

This famous Payan doctor, with international certifications, among others, from the European Board of Surgeons-Endocrine Surgery Division, Follow; of the Latin American Thyroid Society, of which he is a member of the Executive Committee. He was a junior researcher at Colciencias and is a member of scientific societies. He has participated in several publications, and is also a prominent speaker on topics of his specialty, both in Colombia and abroad.

Currently, Dr. Dueñas Muñoz practices his profession in Medellín. He received the distinction in the Founders Hall, accompanied by his wife, also a doctor, María Virginia González Sánchez and his children, within the framework of the 196 years of the founding of the University of Cauca and the 73 years of restarting the medicine of this Alma mater.

