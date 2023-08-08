Recognition of outstanding soldiers despite the persistent rain

The persistent rain failed to diminish the solemnity and significance of this important event.

During the celebration, there were military decorations distinguished who have demonstrated exceptional commitment in their service to the nation. Exemplary officers were decorated for their courage, leadership and dedication in protecting the security and sovereignty of the country.

The Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino, historic place where he died Liberator Simon Bolivar, witnessed this recognition to those who have given their effort and sacrifice in favor of the security and peace of the nation. Despite the persistent rain that accompanied the event, the solemnity and respect for the work of these soldiers remained unwavering.

The commemoration of Army Day in Santa Marta not only honors the dedication of the men and women in uniform, but also highlights the importance of their work in preserving the stability and tranquility of society. In challenging and adverse moments, these military demonstrate their commitment to the security and well-being of the nation.

The First Division of the National Army reaffirms its commitment to continue ensuring the security and peace of Colombia, inspiring future generations to serve with honor and courage.

