The Chocó Social Management Office will receive and recognize the Chocoanas recently crowned as National Queens of Coconut and Rice.

The Chocó Social Management Office will hold an act of reception and recognition tomorrow, Thursday, January 26, 2023, for Miss Diana Marcela Cardona Lozano, a native of Quibdó, recently crowned as the National Queen of Coconut Miss Urabá, an event that took place from January 5 to 9, within the framework of the traditional Coconut festivals of the municipality of Necoclí, Antioquia.

Likewise, the reception and recognition will be given to Miss Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz, a native of Acandí, who was crowned as the new sovereign of the National Rice Reign, an event held from January 19 to 22, 2023, in the municipality of Aguazul , rice capital of the department of Casanare.

The recognition is made to these two young Chocoana women for having raised the name of the Department of Chocó.

For this, the Office of the Social Manager of Chocó has prepared the following agenda:

10:30 a.m. Reception at El Caraño Airport in Quibdó.

11:15 a.m. Delivery of recognition in the La Confianza Building.

12m. Press conference and lunch with the media at El Tablazo Restaurant.

02:00 p.m. Visit to the New ESE San Francisco de Asís Departmental Hospital.