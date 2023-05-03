Recognize fake news better: MDR journalists teach at Gera high school

Less television, more social networks and language assistants

The students of the Gera Goethe-Gymnasium were well prepared. They find out about news mainly via social networks such as Instagram, but also via Google and some via the non-profit online encyclopedia Wikipedia. Many hands were also raised when the students were asked whether they would find out about the latest news via the virtual language assistant Alexa or via the video platform YouTube.

MDR THÜRINGEN editor Robert Mailbeck explained that when a message is found on Google, Youtube or Instagram, attention is not only paid to the fact that it was written factually, but also to the news source from which the text originally came. “First I look for the headlines that appeal to me the most,” reported a student. Another student explained that he often looks at multiple websites to see if there are major differences on a topic.

Mailbeck showed which journalistic principles apply when creating articles or contributions for television or radio. What was new for the students after that was above all the difference between public broadcasters such as ZDF, the online network Funk or MDR and private providers such as Funke Medien Thüringen, RTL or radio stations such as Antenne Thüringen. While the public broadcasters are mainly financed with a broadcasting fee and have to fulfill an educational mandate to do sothe private providers generate their income primarily through advertising and subscriptions.

How to check dubious photos on the Internet

Seventh grader Robin reported that he primarily looks for sources that he trusts. Television or news broadcasts played only a minor role, not only for him. In contrast, the topic of fake news is all the more so. "I'm really interested in that because sometimes you don't know if it's really real or not," he said, knowing that there are special websites where fake news can be checked.

Konrad Herrmann presented some of these websites next (for example here or here). He explained how dubious photos generated by artificial intelligence, for example, online with the so-called reverse search be checked. And he showed how to find places that are uncertain whether they really exist or look like they are shown in a picture. Road map services can help with this like Street View from Google. But his most important tip was: Before reading or sharing on social networks, think again: Can that really be the case? Konrad Herrmann: “Don’t just believe everything you see somewhere”.