Recognized Colombians who posed in the Barbie style

Credits:
Facebook

The generator allows you to upload the photo, and put a description like your name and the type of ‘Barbie’ you want to be.

Credits:
Facebook

Maria Fernanda Cabal

A follower of Colombian politics decided to make the senator’s poster, where she received praise as ‘My barbie president 2026’.

Credits:
Instagram

Lorna Cepeda

The actress also had her Barbie-type poster with her characteristic character ‘Marcela’ from the soap opera ‘I am Ugly Betty’.

Credits:
Facebook

Shakira

The woman from Barranquilla could not be left behind, Internet users made her poster with reference to her song with Karol G, naming her Barbie ‘Triple M’.

Credits:
Facebook

Karol G

The ‘Bichota’ already has a Barbie doll made by a follower of the singer, there is no doubt about the beauty of the paisa that her fans fall in love with each time.

Credits:
Twitter

Luisa Fernanda W

One of the most recognized influencers in Colombia with 18.5 million followers.

Credits:
Facebook

France Marquez

The vice president has been in the news for her statements that have generated a stir in Colombians.

Credits:
Facebook

Amparo Grisales

The Diva from Colombia continues to speak for her beauty.

Credits:
Facebook

Mafé Carrascal

The representative to the Chamber who is fighting for Colombian politics, and defender of human rights.

Credits:
Facebook

Melissa Martinez

The sports journalist receives many compliments on social networks.

Credits:
Facebook

