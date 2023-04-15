Recognized Colombians who posed in the Barbie style
The generator allows you to upload the photo, and put a description like your name and the type of ‘Barbie’ you want to be.
Maria Fernanda Cabal
A follower of Colombian politics decided to make the senator’s poster, where she received praise as ‘My barbie president 2026’.
Lorna Cepeda
The actress also had her Barbie-type poster with her characteristic character ‘Marcela’ from the soap opera ‘I am Ugly Betty’.
Shakira
The woman from Barranquilla could not be left behind, Internet users made her poster with reference to her song with Karol G, naming her Barbie ‘Triple M’.
Karol G
The ‘Bichota’ already has a Barbie doll made by a follower of the singer, there is no doubt about the beauty of the paisa that her fans fall in love with each time.
Luisa Fernanda W
One of the most recognized influencers in Colombia with 18.5 million followers.
France Marquez
The vice president has been in the news for her statements that have generated a stir in Colombians.
Amparo Grisales
The Diva from Colombia continues to speak for her beauty.
Mafé Carrascal
The representative to the Chamber who is fighting for Colombian politics, and defender of human rights.