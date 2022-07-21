Original title: “Recommending Officer” in the West · I Speak for the West | Yao Yuwei: Big data intelligence, Chongqing can seize the opportunity

The 4th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair is here as scheduled.

It has evolved from a regional exhibition to a national-level exhibition. Over the years, the West China Fair has grown together with the west, and has become a national “promoting the development and joint construction of the west”.One Belt One RoadIt also witnessed and promoted the transformation of the western region, including Chongqing, from the “inland hinterland” to the “open frontier”, and thus ushered in new development space.

Experts, scholars, business leaders and many other guests will be welcomed at this year’s West China Fair. They will also offer advice and suggestions for the development of Chongqing and the western region, and speak out for the western region.

“Chongqing takes big data intelligence as the leading innovation-driven development, and has become a benchmark for the development of the national digital economy.” On July 21, at the 4th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair, Yao Yuwei, Senior Operation Director of Terminus Robotics, was accepting In an interview, an upstream news reporter said that Chongqing has achieved remarkable results in the development of the big data intelligent industry. As a technology-based enterprise, it will also drive the development of technology and related industries in Chongqing and even the west with the concept of new, high-quality and sustainable development of the city. .

“It was still five years ago that I became associated with Chongqing.” Yao Yuwei told upstream news reporters that at that time, Chongqing was speeding up the construction of an inland open highland. He had been working hard at the forefront of science and technology in East China for a long time, and he came to Chongqing to open up a new stage of his life and career.

“In the past few years, we have seen that Chongqing is gradually full of wings in the big data intelligent industry.” Yao Yuwei said, Terminus also actively participated in this period, and jointly built Everbright with the Western (Chongqing) Science City The Artificial Intelligence Industry Base (AI CITY) helps the Science City “build a nest and attract phoenixes”.

As a famous smart city in Southwest China, how can Chongqing further make a fuss about the big data intelligent industry? Yao Yuwei believes that the development of the current city is becoming more and more intelligent, and in this process, it is more and more important to do a good job in the processing of big data.

“How to make the huge silent data resources flow is a challenge for every city in the process of intelligentization.” Yao Yuwei said, how to make these easily overlooked data used by the industry and create a better life for the residents , “Chongqing itself has the first-mover advantage of big data intelligence, which can seize the opportunity earlier and promote the implementation of scientific and technological achievements.”

Yao Yuwei said that Terminus will start from Chongqing, while helping Chongqing to build a nationally influential technology innovation center, it will also promote “implementable and replicable” smart city solutions to the west and even the whole country, so as to provide more cities Bring digital upgrade from top-level design to intelligent IoT, and accelerate the construction of artificial intelligence city network.

