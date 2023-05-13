Recommendations for Mother’s Day in Cesar

He Mother’s day Historically, it is usually one of the most violent celebrations that the country experiences during the year, for this reason, the Cesar Police Department began a campaign this Friday in order to sensitize the community to live peacefully the special date.

The initiative under the motto ‘The best gift for mom is to celebrate in peace’ It was inaugurated in the Guatapurí Plaza de Valledupar shopping center, under the coordination of Police Commander Cesar, Colonel Luis León Rodríguez.

At the site, after a serenade, the uniformed officers began to hand out to the citizens a safety decalogue. Among the recommendations is to avoid fights, do not walk through areas with little traffic, do not neglect personal items, be careful with strangers, drink alcohol in moderation and try not to face criminals in any criminal act.

Similarly, on this occasion the women they will have a special patrol to meet the requirements related to gender violence.

At the departmental level, the authorities have more than a thousand members of the National Police to guarantee security in the municipalities.