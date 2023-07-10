Recommendations of the Arts to read

BlaBlaCar Mission

BlaBlaCar Mission

(Active Company) by Frédéric Mazzella. With the history of BlaBlaCar as the common thread, the book reveals very interesting stories that are a source of inspiration to give birth to great projects. The book is a gateway to an international business world. Its authors have inserted the work in its social and technological environment, citing many other experiences, companies, studies and works. The chapters narrate the adventure of BlaBlaCar in the form of dialogue, through the eyes of its founder, Frédéric Mazella. At the end of each of them, the relationships of other companies facing the same challenges that the company has faced are explored, in order to see the concepts dealt with from another point of view.

the twelve suns

the twelve suns

(Kepler) by Natalia Porro. A dynamic and detailed guide to understand the energy of each zodiac sign, how are their relationships, their tastes and their way of seeing life. This book is designed so that each person can find easy answers to current problems. It offers the necessary tools so that each person can get to know themselves better, to understand others and give the importance of each area of ​​life: love, work and health. The twelve suns A very easy work to read and understand. A door to understand and see life from another place and thus connect with our astral energy. Graduated with special mention from the Astrological Center of Buenos Aires, numerologist and floral therapist of the Dr. Bach system.

With you in the ether

With you in the ether

(Umbriel) by Olive Blake. Two people meet by chance at the Art Institute. He’s a PhD student, she’s a bipolar fake artist who goes to court-ordered physical therapy. To Reagan, people are predictable and tedious, including her. For Aldo the world is disturbingly chaotic. He faces the days demanding a wall of routine, a rhythm of rules and formulas that keep him going. For Reagan and Aldo, life has consisted of resigning themselves to the blueprints of inevitability, until they meet. Could six conversations with a stranger be the variable that shakes the foundations of your life? A contemporary love story that explores the nature of love and how to deal with our fractures while still loving.

The God of Endings

The God of Endings

(Silver Letter) by Jacqueline Holland. Intriguing and charming, this surprising novel weaves together a story of love, family, real events, and myths through the eyes of an immortal woman. Collette LeSange is a reclusive artist who runs an elite art school for. The beauty of her youth belies the dark truth of her life: she has endured centuries of chaos and pain after her grandfather, long ago, decided to make her immortal like him. Now, in 1984, Collette’s life is turned upside down with the arrival of a gifted boy from a troubled home, the return of a presence that haunts her from the past, and her own thirst for blood, each time. more voracious. Is life in this world a gift or a curse?

the optimistic brain

the optimistic brain

(Uranus) by Mikel Alonso. Techniques and practical tools necessary to transform stress, pessimism and routine into adventure, self-esteem and pure excitement in the face of life’s possibilities. Starting with an exciting introduction to the structures of the brain, this book teaches us how to adapt the brain to the challenges of modern reality and program neural pathways to achieve everything we set out to do. For the brain there is no truth, only beliefs. The first part is focused on knowledge of the brain, to understand its structure. In the second, the author shows us how to change internally to be happy and talks about habits and beliefs, and in the third part the tools are provided to carry out the entire process.

Buzz, by Juan Cárdenas

Buzz, by Juan Cárdenas

(Tusquets). A couple of strangers enter the darkness of a nameless city. As they advance, they will find on their way a singing tree, a hellhound, a luminous black, a shepherd from the cane fields and his cult about to collapse. They will walk in circles, they will eat the wild fruits of the night, they will understand that they have a mission, but they will not receive instructions on this journey of no return.

After receiving the news of his sister’s death, a man begins a flight that takes him from the congested center of a Latin American city to its suburbs, for whose domain the jungle fights. Everything in this man’s journey turns to drift.

He lives, together with the companions who are joining him, in the dazed present of the survivors of a catastrophe, who can only feed the strategy of an incessant flight: continue, advance, continue forward.

Dream or nightmare, the dreamlike quality of Zumbidonos subjugates and the elevation of his language transports us to an unsuspected zone, to a region of the intangible within which everything is possible. As if Caravaggio had decided to do his version of The Temptations of Saint Anthony, we cannot be sure of anything: we will turn the pages trying to find a light, we will shake the book in search of its keys… One thing is certain: we will not be the same after read this novel.

Juan Cardenas

Without having previously known that Cárdenas used a computer program to randomly choose the times of each portion of the novel, any reader would realize that something is wrong with the ‘tempo’ of it. If Cárdenas had played crazy by keeping quiet about the program, there would be no shortage of people who would call him a wharf genius, prolonging inconsequential scenes and descriptions to laziness while the important ones only flash in a couple of lines. Knowing it in advance, one looks at the artifice and finds it as… an imposture? a genius? unnecessary bullshit?