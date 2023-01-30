Home News Recommendations to combat bad breath
News

Recommendations to combat bad breath

by admin

All people worry about not suffering or, on the contrary, fighting bad breath; but, despite that, there are many who suffer from this pathology, which is often linked to diseases.

Although it may seem like a minor problem, patients afflicted with bad breath can become isolated in their dealings with others, which is why we give you some recommendations below to avoid bad breath.

It should be noted initially that the main advice is to go to a professional in the area, who will treat your case.

Some of the recommendations are:

– Take care of your diet with a healthy and balanced diet: For this, the ideal is to eat vegetables, fruits and citrus juices such as lemon, orange or tangerine and foods rich in fiber, since these greatly stimulate the secretion of saliva, which helps to eliminate bad odors from the mouth.

Avoid dry mouth: Taking into account that saliva helps prevent bad breath, it is necessary to keep the salivary flow active, so it is advisable to chew food well to produce more saliva or drink water frequently.

On the other hand, it must be borne in mind that oral care requires thorough brushing of the teeth after each meal, paying special attention to the back of the tongue, the inside of the palate and the cheeks.

See also  The most adorable 135-meter heavyweight "Kung Fu Panda" puts into the construction of high-speed rail for the first time-IT and Transportation-Railway

You may also like

Maleja Restrepo recalls his story with Tatán Mejía...

The rates to the bench

“We are mediators of the carnival, but the...

Inter-American Court condemns the Colombian State for the...

Yes or yes, the Bogotá Metro will be...

A priest accused of sexually abusing a minor...

Special charter flights for returning migrant workers in...

More than 4 tons of cocaine in shipments...

In Yopal, the alleged leader of the Farc...

With these strategies, authorities seek to restore security...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy