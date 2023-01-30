All people worry about not suffering or, on the contrary, fighting bad breath; but, despite that, there are many who suffer from this pathology, which is often linked to diseases.

Although it may seem like a minor problem, patients afflicted with bad breath can become isolated in their dealings with others, which is why we give you some recommendations below to avoid bad breath.

It should be noted initially that the main advice is to go to a professional in the area, who will treat your case.

Some of the recommendations are:

– Take care of your diet with a healthy and balanced diet: For this, the ideal is to eat vegetables, fruits and citrus juices such as lemon, orange or tangerine and foods rich in fiber, since these greatly stimulate the secretion of saliva, which helps to eliminate bad odors from the mouth.

Avoid dry mouth: Taking into account that saliva helps prevent bad breath, it is necessary to keep the salivary flow active, so it is advisable to chew food well to produce more saliva or drink water frequently.

On the other hand, it must be borne in mind that oral care requires thorough brushing of the teeth after each meal, paying special attention to the back of the tongue, the inside of the palate and the cheeks.