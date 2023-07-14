Reconstructing the truth: the task that will unite Unimag and the National Center for Historical Memory

17
The National Center for Historical Memory invited the University of Magdalena to work united in pro of pedagogy and training in historical memory and peacebuilding.
An agreement is projected to rebuild and keep the truth in force with the populations victims of the armed conflict as protagonists.
Know the details of this initiative.
