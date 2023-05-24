Reconstruction in Ischia, agreement between Legnini and Guardia di Finanza – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 24 – Implement mutual collaboration and guarantee a safeguard of legality and transparency, to protect public interests in relation to the disbursement of loans and contributions envisaged following the state of emergency declared after the dramatic landslide of 26 November 2022: this is the objective of the agreement entered into by the provincial commander of the Guardia di Finanza of Naples, Brigadier General Paolo Borrelli, and the commissioner for the post-earthquake 2017 emergency and post-landslide of 26 November 2022 on the island of Ischia Giovanni Legnini.



The agreement, explains a note, is also aimed “at strengthening the system of prevention and contrast of conduct detrimental to public economic and financial interests connected to the support and/or incentive measures allocated for the benefit of the Ischia Municipalities”. “Guaranteeing full legality and transparency in all phases of the activities connected to the reconstruction and post-emergency management on the island of Ischia is an essential condition for restoring security and trust to the community doubly wounded by the calamitous events”, underlined Legnini for whom the protocol “it is a valuable tool that allows us to strengthen the collaboration between all the actors responsible for control and supervision”.



“After the tragic events resulting from the events of last November 26 – declared General Borrelli – today the priority is to ensure full transparency and correctness in the disbursement of the contributions given to the affected population. The memorandum of understanding goes precisely in this Our activity will be aimed, in agreement with the delegate commissioner, whom I thank, at strengthening the safeguards of legality, starting from the verification, ex post, of the correct entitlement of the contributions for autonomous accommodation, hotel assistance and support to the social fabric and economic. This with a view to verifying that the sums have actually been allocated to those entitled”. (HANDLE).

