In a month’s time, the reconstruction works of Haapsalu’s main street will begin, because the city government lacks money to pay the endless damage claims to drivers.

“The city administration receives six or seven claims for damages every day,” said Haapsalu Mayor Urmas Sukles.

Thus, in nine months, the Haapsalu city government has paid out more than a quarter of a million euros in damages alone. “It makes more sense to rebuild the road than to pay damage claims,” ​​said Sukles. “At one time, Karja Street was also paved over twice, and no one complains about it anymore.”

