Reconstruction works in Mocoa continue at half speed

SIX years ago the country was shocked by the tragedy in Mocoa. A heavy downpour unleashed an avalanche on the night of March 31, 2017, which led to the overflow of several rivers and streams that cross or border that city. More than five neighborhoods were destroyed and a greater number heavily affected. The authorities indicated that there were more than 300 deaths, several hundred injured, around 16,000 homeless, as well as hundreds of houses and businesses destroyed.

Three governments have already passed in this reconstruction process (Santos, Duque and Petro). Each of them made commitments at the time to start or speed up the works, with a million-dollar investment.

However, that process has not progressed as expected. The control entities have already notified in this regard and have even initiated investigation processes from the fiscal, disciplinary and criminal point of view.

This newspaper spoke with the current mayor of the capital of Putumayo, John Jairo Imbachí, who not only warns of a delay in many works and the construction of houses, but also warns that the risk of a repeat of the avalanche is still present. From there I call on the Government to take charge of this whole situation and expedite the contracting and execution of the committed projects.

THE NEW CENTURY: How is the reconstruction of Mocoa progressing, after the avalanche six years ago?

JOHN JAIRO IMBACHÍ: Some issues are progressing, others are going very slowly and others have not advanced. This reconstruction process of Mocoa is in charge of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit and some issues of the Ministry of Housing. For example, the issue of the school is progressing, it is finished, all that remains is the start-up.

As for the mitigation works, they have been stopped since September or October. Very few have been built and some in a percentage, in the phase, minimal. The mitigation works in the upper part have not been built.

On the issue of housing, the previous government did not build a single home and the current one has not yet managed to unravel or start building, even if it is a home.

On the market place, despite the fact that the resources are there, the works have not been contracted.

Taking a general balance, it is very pessimistic. There is already a request to the Government to really take the lead, to visit the city of Mocoa, to review each of the tasks that they committed to within the framework of the reconstruction and to build them as soon as possible, because those who they lost their homes are suffering, paying rent and this has affected the nuclei of the families.

It’s been six years since they have homes. Actually, the national government itself has often described the reconstruction of the city as shameful and a disaster. We hope that this Government assumes this responsibility of building as soon as possible.

Reasons for the delay

ENS: Why have mitigation works taken so long?

J.J.I.: The national government was delayed in the matter of study, design, approval and contracting. Even hiring has had difficulties. The National Management Unit has had the resources since last year, it has the projects approved and the director of the Unit should be asked, Why hasn’t he given the initiation minutes?, Why don’t the mitigation works start??, especially those in the upper part.

ENS: One of the problems is that you can’t build there?

J.J.I.: The studies that Corpoamazonía has done, plus those that the National Government has, say that it can be built and that the works are necessary. Those are studies done, dedicated and well planned. They say that they can be built! And they must be built! Because these works are what will allow citizens to sleep peacefully, as long as they are all built according to the parameters established in the studies.

ENS: Does the risk increase during the winter season?

J.J.I.: At any moment another avalanche can happen, this phenomenon can be repeated. Hence the request to expedite these mitigation works. The studies say that they must be built, they have the resources and it is necessary that they be built as soon as possible. As I insist, “at any moment it can be repeated (the avalanche).” I want to add that this is a mountain, which has geological faults in the sector and that causes the mountain to be fractured and the threat level increases.

More emergencies

ENS: What happened to the houses?

J.J.I.: So far, 300 homes have been built, 1,200 homes are missing in the rural sector and 909 in the urban sector. The resources have always been there and the truth is that it is not understood how the contractor and the Unit have not been able to build them.

ENS: Is the goal to build 900 between now and December?

J.J.I.: Dates have always been running. Last year they had said that the 900 houses were built in the month of August. Then they said that in December and this year they said that in September. And, the terms are increasing more and more.

ENS: What is your call to the Government?

J.J.I.: That he visit Mocoa, that he know the situation first hand and make all the necessary arrangements for the works to be carried out. If complaints have to be made to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Comptroller’s Office, let them do so. But that parallel to that they comply with the citizens of Mocoa, that they build the houses, the mitigation works and finish them, including the market square.