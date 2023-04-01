TUC current

events

On April 1, 2023, the Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology also welcomed students from the Czech Republic and Poland to the team competition – a panel discussion with the Prime Minister of Saxony showed the importance of mathematics in school education

The fact that mathematics is a lot of fun, invites creative competition and is the basis for many areas of our lives was something that visitors to the “5 Days of Mathematics” on April 1, 2023 in the central lecture hall building of Chemnitz University of Technology live within seven hours. “Today, around 500 guests took the opportunity to deal with many facets of mathematics, including 250 schoolchildren who took part in our team competition,” reports Prof. Dr. Daniel Potts, Dean of the Faculty of Mathematics. He was particularly pleased that as part of the DAAD project “BIDS” (support initiative for German schools abroad and partner schools) of the German Academic Exchange Service, 24 schoolchildren from the Czech Republic and Poland also took part in the “BIDS taster days in mathematics” in the competition at the start went. They were presented by Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier, Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology, also welcomed the opening in Czech and Polish.

From origami to saving endangered languages

A total of 61 teams had registered for the challenge rally, each with five stations for two age groups. They solved the tricky tasks with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. After the rally and the further training lectures for accompanying teachers, the students had ample opportunity in the hands-on exhibition, in four laboratories (“Machine Learning”, “Origami”, Hanging Pictures” and “Sagrada Familia”) and in several lectures Getting to know the diversity of mathematics and its professional perspectives. So clarified Dr. Anne Kandler from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig in her plenary lecture on how mathematics can help to save endangered languages ​​by modeling the so-called language change. However, it also showed that in today’s global world there is an increasing need to find a common language for efficient communication.

Great performances and creative team names

During the award ceremony for the team competition by the Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, and the Dean, Prof. Dr. Daniel Potts, this time five prizes were awarded per age group: In grades 8 to 9 they went to the teams “Montagswinkelsatz” (1st, Johannes-Keppler-Gymnasium Chemnitz), “Die Rieteam” (2nd, Freies Gymnasium Naunhof), “HOT-9a1” (3rd, G.-E.-Lessing-Gymnasium Hohenstein-Ernstthal), “Number duo” (4th, Karl-Schmidt-Rottluff-Gymnasium Chemnitz & Johann-Wolfgang-von-Goethe-Gymnasium Chemnitz) and “The Heirs of Pythagoras” (5th, Johann-Gottfried-Herder-Gymnasium Schneeberg). In grades 10 to 12, the teams had “Kink Snake Tamer” (1st, Johannes-Keppler-Gymnasium Chemnitz), “3.14159265358979323846…” (2nd, Gymnasium Marienberg), “Unpredictable” (3rd, Humanistic Greifenstein-Gymnasium) , “Pine Maja” (Johann-Wolfgang-von-Goethe-Gymnasium Chemnitz), “aMATHEure” (5th, Lessing-Gymnasium Plauen) got the best results. “This balance sheet shows that many mathematical talents are at home in Saxony,” says Potts.

The importance of mathematics in high technologies and in everyday life is increasing

A highlight of the day was the Panel discussion with the Prime Minister of Saxony on the subject of “Future technology mathematics – also in Chemnitz?”. Here it was particularly evident how important it is to involve specialist scientists in all content-related matters in the design of the curricula and the examination process. This was emphasized in particular by Prof. Dr. Christoph Helmberg, Professor of Algorithmic and Discrete Mathematics at the TU Chemnitz.The extent to which it makes sense to integrate digital media in lessons and exams was also discussed.Lina Nacke, a student at the Karl-Schmidt-Rottluff-Gymnasium Chemnitz , confirmed this: “It is important to know how to use a pocket calculator, but you should also be able to calculate without it.” It also became clear that in many areas of high technology and everyday life the importance of mathematics is increasing and therefore more creative Solutions are needed to counter the shortage of teachers in Saxony in the STEM field. Prime Minister Kretschmer emphasized that there are talks to expand teacher training at Chemnitz University of Technology, also to counter the shortage of teachers in the rural region. Ute Petlinski, Mathematics Advisor from the Chemnitz site of the Saxon State Office for Schools and Education and herself a TU graduate, called for a fundamental revision of the mathematics curriculum. The panel discussion, which was moderated by Ronny Schilder (Freie Presse), definitely conveyed optimism and showed that many sides have the will to make a difference for mathematics in the field of education in Saxony.

The Faculty of Mathematics is already looking forward to the “6. Day of Mathematics” in the spring of 2024. “We already have initial ideas for the program, which we hope will attract many guests again,” says Potts.

Multimedia: Im Instagram channel of the TU an Instagram story on Mathematics Day can be accessed (own account required).

Mario Steinebach

01.04.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.