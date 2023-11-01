Record-Breaking Cold Wave Grips Eastern US, While Atmospheric River Targets Pacific Northwest

Record-Breaking Cold Wave Sweeps Across Eastern United States

(CNN) – After a cold front passed through the eastern United States on Monday, another wave of potentially record-breaking cold air moves across the country on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to plummet near or below freezing from the Southern Plains to the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys and into the Appalachians on Wednesday morning. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that Dallas Love Field’s record daily low temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius, set in 2019, could drop to -0.5 degrees Celsius in the coming hours. Similarly, St. Louis may experience a bone-chilling -3.3 degrees Celsius, tying its record low temperature for Nov. 1 set back in 1954.

High temperatures are anticipated to remain well below average on Wednesday, with readings in the central and eastern US ranging between 4.4 and 10 degrees Celsius. Additionally, more than 60 daily records for minimum temperatures could be equaled or broken on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

However, there is hope on the horizon. Cold air is expected to move eastward from Thursday onwards, including in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions. High temperatures are projected to recover and return to near-average levels for most areas over the weekend.

In a separate weather event, a Level 3 of 5 atmospheric river is set to impact the Pacific Northwest from Wednesday. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) issued a marginal risk of excessive precipitation warning, level 1 of 5, for western Washington state and western Oregon for Wednesday and Thursday. The WPC predicts that precipitation rates could reach 254 mm per hour, with precipitation totals approaching 400 mm.

An atmospheric river is a large-scale, narrow stream of moisture that transports saturated air from the tropics to higher latitudes, resulting in continuous rain or snowfall. These atmospheric rivers can stretch between 400 and 600 kilometers wide and be more than 1,600 kilometers long, according to NOAA.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that after a brief pause on Thursday night, the next front and atmospheric river are expected to arrive on Friday. While the intensity of precipitation is expected to lessen, the exact amount remains uncertain. Nonetheless, the NWS states that the precipitation will be beneficial in providing much-needed relief to the severe drought-affected regions of western Oregon and Washington.

As the United States braces for another blast of cold air and the Pacific Northwest gears up for excessive precipitation, citizens are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe during these extreme weather events.

