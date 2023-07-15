Record-Breaking Heatwave in Guangxi Continues as Typhoon Tali Approaches

Guangxi Experiences 10 Consecutive Days of High Temperature Warning as Typhoon “Tali” Approaches

The Guangxi Meteorological Department has issued a high temperature warning for 10 consecutive days as the region continues to be plagued by scorching summer heat. Today, the department announced that temperatures in 14 of the 90 national meteorological observation stations in Guangxi have surpassed 37°C, while 47 stations have exceeded 35°C. This has prompted the activation of high temperature orange warning signals in 18 cities and counties, and high temperature yellow warning signals in 38 others.

Despite occasional showers and thunderstorms, the rainfall has been short and limited, providing little relief from the intense heat. The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory warns that the cooling capacity remains limited as a result. However, relief may be on the horizon as Typhoon “Tali” has formed and is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Guangxi from the 17th onwards.

The meteorological department predicts that the southern regions of Guangxi, as well as western Guangxi and the Beibu Gulf, will experience severe stormy weather from the 17th to the 20th. As a result, the Guangxi Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue typhoon warning effective from 17:00 on the 15th.

While the public may hope that the impending typhoon will bring respite from the heat, it is essential to remain cautious and prepared for potential risks associated with the severe weather conditions. The Guangxi Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation closely and advises local residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

It is important to note that the content of this article is published by the Financial Associated Press and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are encouraged to make informed decisions based on their own assessment of the situation.

