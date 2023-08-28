Record-breaking Investment Deals at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo

Investment Deals Worth 84.48 Billion Yuan Reached at China-Northeast Asia Expo

CHANGCHUN, China – The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo concluded on August 27 in Changchun, Jilin Province, with a total of 99 international and domestic cooperation projects signed, reaching a record-breaking investment of 84.48 billion yuan (approximately 11.59 billion U.S. dollars). The theme of this year’s expo, “Building Northeast Asia Together, Cooperating for the Future,” attracted over 20,000 businessmen from 123 countries and regions to participate offline.

The China-Northeast Asia Expo, approved by the State Council and co-sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Jilin Provincial People’s Government, is a national-level exhibition open to the world. Since its inception in 2005, the expo has witnessed 14 successful sessions, with a total of 790,000 professional merchants participating and 3,032 cooperation projects signed, amounting to a total investment of 2,053.9 billion yuan.

During this year’s expo, the signed projects covered various industries, including new energy, new agriculture, equipment manufacturing, medicine and health, and modern services. Among the 99 projects, 59 exceeded 100 million yuan, 18 exceeded 500 million yuan, 18 exceeded 1 billion yuan, and 4 exceeded 5 billion yuan, showcasing the increasing quality of the projects. The exhibition displayed over 60,000 products from 1,006 exhibitors and institutions, attracting 1,847 online exhibitors and more than 60,000 exhibits through the “Exhibition Platform,” which facilitated precise connections between domestic and foreign merchants.

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in Northeast Asia during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum Plenary Session on September 3, 2021. He stated that regional cooperation in Northeast Asia faces both challenges and opportunities, urging all parties to tackle difficulties together and seek common development.

The success of the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo signifies the commitment of participating countries to enhance collaboration and achieve economic growth in the region. With its achievements surpassing previous sessions, the expo has established itself as a vital platform for promoting investment and fostering international partnerships.

