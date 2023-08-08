Record-breaking Number of Customs Clearance Vehicles at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Port Exceeds 10,000 in a Single Day

Title: Number of Customs Clearance Vehicles at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Exceeds 10,000 in a Single Day

Date: August 7, 2022

Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Special Line – The number of customs clearance vehicles at the Zhuhai Highway Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge reached a record-breaking 10,300 in a single day. The implementation of “Hong Kong cars going north” and “Macao cars going north” has contributed to the surge in traffic, coinciding with the peak summer entry and exit period.

According to the border inspection station of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, August 6 marked the first time that the number of vehicles crossing the Zhuhai Highway Port surpassed the 10,000-vehicle mark in a single day. This reflects the success of the “Macao vehicles traveling northward” and “Hong Kong vehicles traveling northward” policies, allowing residents of these regions to enjoy seamless cross-border travel.

Since the “Macao vehicles traveling northward” policy was implemented on January 1, more than 550,000 Hong Kong and Macao single-plate vehicles have been inspected at the border inspection station. The monthly inspections have exceeded 123,000, demonstrating the growing popularity of this convenient mode of travel. In total, over 1.58 million vehicles have entered and exited the Zhuhai Highway Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge this year, triple the amount during the same period in 2019.

The rise in inbound and outbound traffic at the ports can be attributed to the increasing number of single-plate vehicles from Hong Kong. Analysis indicates that the continuous increase in Hong Kong single-plate vehicles has been the primary driver of the peak traffic at the ports.

Since August, there has been a significant increase in the number of single-plate vehicles entering and exiting Hong Kong. Between August 1 and 6, nearly 3,000 Hong Kong single-plate vehicles passed through the port, a remarkable 6.8 times higher than the previous month. Notably, on Sunday, August 6, the number of single-plate vehicles crossing the border surpassed 1,000 in a single day, reaching the highest level since the commencement of the “Hong Kong car northward” policy.

Lin Meihong, the political commissar of the border inspection station, anticipates continued peaks in inbound and outbound traffic on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. As more Hong Kong car owners gain customs clearance qualifications, the bridge will provide more convenient customs clearance conditions, facilitating increased personnel exchanges between the three regions.

