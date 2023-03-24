Home News Record Censorship Demands on Books
News

Record Censorship Demands on Books

by admin
Record Censorship Demands on Books

students in the library.Foto: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

news-content”>

The US Library Society has received an unprecedented number of requests for censorship of books.

Demands for censorship of books hit a new record high in the United States last year. The US Library Society reported on Thursday that 1,269 official applications had been made to the authorities for the censorship of one or more books. This is significantly more than the 729 such demands in 2021 – and more than ever since the survey began 20 years ago.

According to the non-governmental organization, the majority of censorship requests were directed against books on LGBTQ or minority issues. A total of 2,571 books were affected. 86 percent of them were children’s or young adult literature; 58 percent of the books are used for teaching or are available in schools. (afp)

You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:

Donate Now!

See also  The emblematic Colegio Mejía suffers from abandonment – ​​Diario La Hora

You may also like

Political Thermometer: Articles of the National Development Plan...

Hailstorms in many districts of Guangzhou make the...

MOP will enable this Friday a lane for...

Faeser: No Tiktok ban in Germany

They admit protection of the Yukpa people against...

President Bukele announces that he will present a...

Camera traps managed to spot an ocarro at...

The Provincial Drug Administration launches laws and regulations...

Sonsonate performs an ornamental day on the Ruta...

German Transport Minister Wissing confident in the combustion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy