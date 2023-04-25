Home » Record decline in exports of mobile phones and cars
Record decline in exports of mobile phones and cars

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 7:13 p.m

Islamabad (Ummat News) According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, a significant decrease was recorded in the import bill of mobile phones and cars during the current financial year.

From July 2022 to March 2023, the import of mobile phones decreased by 71 percent and the import of cars by 80 percent.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, in the first 9 months of the fiscal year, the import bill of mobile phones decreased by 1 billion 13 million dollars to 462.7 million dollars.

In the same period last year, mobile phones worth 1 billion 60 million dollars were imported. In March, the import of mobile phones was 92% less than the same month last year.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, cars worth 708.2 million dollars were imported from July to March. In the same period last year, cars worth one billion 51 million dollars were imported

