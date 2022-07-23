Home News Record electricity in Italy, the hot emergency adds to the gas crisis
Record electricity in Italy, the hot emergency adds to the gas crisis

Record electricity in Italy, the hot emergency adds to the gas crisis

analysesPUN over 500 euros / MWh

Prices never so high on the wholesale market, where the PUN for several consecutive days has exceeded 500 euros / MWh, levels ten times higher than a year ago.The hot summer not only stops hydroelectric plants, but hinders any source, even solar energy

The EU launches the gas plan: ‘Reduce consumption by 15%’

There is not only the gas crisis. In this hot summer it is also the climate factor that threatens energy security and fuels the increases in the bill: record temperatures and extreme drought, which not only increase electricity consumption but also put a strain on the activity of power plants, not only hydroelectric but powered by any source, from other renewables to nuclear to coal.

The problem today affects much of the world, including the United States and China. But Italy is among the countries …

