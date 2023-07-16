record heat – Tiscali News

The heat wave that is affecting our country does not subside. The increase in temperatures (forecasts) that will characterize the weekend will be followed by further constant heating over the next week. The African anticyclone will continue to strengthen in the Mediterranean latitudes, also encompassing Italy where the heat wave seems unstoppable. Day after day the minimum temperatures will rise and with them the humidity rate, making the discomfort due to the heat increasingly higher, especially after sunset, when the values ​​will still be high having just reached the daily maximum. The maximums will also rise, destined to reach exceptional levels, even reaching more than 10°C in addition to the averages for the period, with the possibility that some absolute temperature records will be broken.

Hot Sunday

On Sunday the heat will intensify further throughout Italy and peaks of 42°C will already be reached in the internal areas of the islands, 40°C in the hinterland of the southern peninsular, 36/38°C in the Center and in the eastern Po Valley.

Forecast for the next few days

Monday

Expected peaks of 36/38°C in the North and in the central regions, 40/42°C in the South and up to 43/44°C in Sardinia in the inland areas. Lower values ​​are expected on the coasts, especially in Northern Italy, mitigated by the sea with peaks around 30°C but with high air humidity and intense heat. The minimums will not drop below 24°C in the Po Valley while in the South they will even reach 26/27°C.

Tuesday

Further slight increase in heat and highs that will reach 36/38°C in the North, 40/42°C in central Tyrrhenian regions, Puglia, Basilicata, Ionian Calabria and Sicily, up to 44/45°C in the inland areas of Sardinia, with minimums that on the coast will fluctuate around 28°C.

Wednesday

It will be possible to touch 40°C in the eastern Po Valley, peaks of even 42°C in the inland areas of Central Italy, Materano, Ionian Calabria and Sicily, 44°C in the Tavoliere delle Puglie, even 45°C in the Sardinian hinterland. The minimums will fluctuate around 30°C on the coasts of the major islands and extreme southern Italy.

Warm even in the mountains

In the western Alps at 1500m it will be possible to reach maximum temperatures of 30°C on Wednesday, in places at slightly lower altitudes such as Courmayeur the column will be able to touch 32°C. At 2000m in places such as Sestriere and Cervinia values ​​up to 24/26°C are expected. In the central-eastern Alps, the heat peak should occur between Monday and Tuesday, with highs of up to 27/28°C in Madonna di Campiglio or Cortina d’Ampezzo. Then a certain increase in diurnal instability should contribute to a partial reduction of temperatures in the central-eastern Alpine reliefs. In the Apennines the heat will be really intense, between Tuesday and Wednesday in L’Aquila or Potenza peaks of 37/38°C could be reached, 29°C on Terminillo at 1875m, on Etna, at an altitude of 3343 the column can go up to 15/16°C.

How long will the scorching heat last?

In the second part of next week, some more organized thunderstorms could extend from the Alps to the Po Valley, partially reducing the strong heat wave. On the other hand, there do not seem to be any significant variations in the Center and above all in the South, where temperatures could remain substantially unchanged. For a more appreciable change we will have to wait at least the last week of the month. However, this is a long-term trend that could undergo some changes in the coming days.