When last year a total of 2,685 applicants registered to join the Logistics Team on this occasion for the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in tribute to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, the number rose to 5,612, exceeding 2,927.

The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation once again makes the convening power that has been taking place for 21 years felt, with the aim of creating sources of direct jobs that generate the reactivation of the economy in Valledupar and the region.

Among the various tasks, the Logistics Team will attend and guarantee from its area, the development of the different activities and contests of the Vallenata Legend Festival. In addition, those shortlisted will receive training and education from the Regional Seine-Cesar that will deal with logistics, tourist guide and English.

On the other hand, the list of shortlisted will be published on the website: www.festivalvallenato.com on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

After the training that will begin on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 in the morning in the Consuelo Araujonoguera Vallenata Legend Park, 450 people will be selected to make up the Logistics Team. Everyone will be given their credit to do the best work within the contest that will take place from April 26 to 30, 2023.

The logistics team whose general coordination is in charge of Diana Carolina Molina Carvajal, will provide its specialized services in Plaza Alfonso López, Los Algarrobillos Park, La Pedregosa Recreation Center, Unicentro Shopping Center and in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera ‘.

On this important issue, the president of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation, Rodolfo Molina Araújo, noted. “The call helped us to once again open employment spaces and give the greatest breadth to the economy of Valledupar and the region. We are generating jobs along with the conservation and promotion of traditional vallenato. The task of the Logistics Team is essential to carry out the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival. Thank you all for attending our call”.

Finally, the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata informs that the inscriptions for the different contests of the 56th version of the Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata in tribute to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, will be open until Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

The aforementioned registrations are received in person at the offices of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation located at Carrera 19 No. 6N-39 in Valledupar, also by certified mail or by email: [email protected]

