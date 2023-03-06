84 companies will present themselves at the largest school job exchange in the Innviertel on Tuesday, March 14, from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. at the HTL Braunau – a new record. The offer is aimed at graduates of secondary schools in the region.

The acute shortage of skilled workers is fueling the search for HTL graduates more and more. In the past six months, more than 160 vacancies have been offered at the HTL Braunau alone.

Practically all well-known companies with a focus on technology from the Innviertel would be represented among the companies at the job exchange at the HTL Braunau, but there would also be many companies from more distant regions, according to the HTL Braunau.

“Our catchment area for the job exchange is almost all of Upper Austria and Salzburg – in neighboring Bavaria the area up to Munich,” says organizer and department head Paul Dirnberger. 400 visitors are expected.

