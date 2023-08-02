Home » Record numbers in the outpatient clinics of the Carinthian hospitals
Record numbers in the outpatient clinics of the Carinthian hospitals

What should you do if your ears are ringing, your stomach hurts or if the swelling after the insect bite gets bigger? More and more Carinthians go to outpatient clinics on their own initiative (and often have to put up with long waiting times). In the previous year there were 617,000 consultations, 40,000 more than in the previous year, which means an absolute high for outpatient clinic operations (for comparison: in 2020 there were 530,400 consultations). 126,720 people were admitted in the previous year, as Governor Peter Kaiser pointed out on Tuesday after the government meeting. The topic there was the statement of accounts and activity report for the year 2022 of the health fund. The fund, into which federal, state, municipal and social security funds flow, is a major contributor to the Carinthian hospitals.

