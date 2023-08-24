Record of migrants through Acandí and the Darién Gap

This week, the Panama Border Service reported the passage of 300,000 migrants in 2023, a historic figure, because in all of 2022 the number of migrants was about 245,000. Through Acandí, Chocó, up to 2,000 migrants pass daily, entering the Darién jungle from Capurganá and thus continuing on their way to the United States. That figure is the one handled by social leaders of this town, who adapted two spaces as shelters for foreigners.

Darwin García Pérez, leader of the Acandilera community, explained that 90% of the migrants are Venezuelans, who cross with children and even the elderly.

This migration of people generates resources in Acandí and Capurganá, but also health consequences.

Panama forecasts for this year a record number of migrants transiting the Darién towards the United States.

The figures were released by the Minister of Security of the Isthmus nation, Juan Manuel Pino. The forecast is based on the fact that the total number of irregular migrants who transited through the area last year has already exceeded in the seven months of 2023. Since 2019, the number of people who cross through the Colombian-Panamanian jungle has experienced a significant ascent.

So far this year, some 40,000 children have crossed the jungle. Some are lost and others are found with the lifeless bodies of their parents. In this sense, the security conditions in that area are not the most optimal for transiting through it. Criminal gangs, added to armed groups that operate in the area, are responsible for a significant number of people being robbed, raped or assaulted.

Parallel to the growth of migrants, the number of people killed by drowning or victims of crime or accidents on the hard journey increases in the Darién Gap.

