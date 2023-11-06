record profit and first dividend make shares soar From Investing.com

© Reuters.

Investing.com – On the wings of a profit of 2.2 billion euros in the first fiscal half-year (+59% year on year) and the announcement of the 400 million dividend, the first to be paid to shareholders after the pandemic, Ryanair (LON:) flies on the London Stock Exchange.

The stock of the first carrier by number of passengers in Europe, which has a market capitalization of 17.3 billion pounds, gained more than 7% at midday. Over the last year, Ryanair shares have risen by 20.75% on the stock market.

The airline’s results were driven by the growth in air traffic (+11%) compared to the previous year and the increase in average ticket prices (+24%). Based on these numbers and despite the high fuel prices (+29% to 2.8 billion euros), Ryanair said it expects a profit after taxes of between 1.85 and 2.05 billion euros for the year (until the end of March), well above the previous historical record of 1.45 billion euros which dates back to 2018.

“Ryanair shareholders invested €400 million in a share placing during the peak of the Covid crisis in September 2020, which was central to Ryanair’s subsequent issuance of a timely and low-cost €850 million bond euros, which helped the group emerge from the pandemic in a position of unparalleled strategic and financial strength”, explains the carrier in the note to investors. For this reason, “the Board of Directors is pleased to announce an inaugural ordinary dividend of €400 million (approximately €0.35 per share) in total, through an interim and final dividend of €200 million each, payable respectively in February 2024 and after the general meeting in September 2024”.

Furthermore, for subsequent financial years (i.e. starting from fiscal year 25), the group plans to “return to shareholders approximately 25% of the previous year’s net assets (adjusted by non-recurring profits or losses) in the form of an ordinary dividend ”. Furthermore, concludes Ryanair, “the Board of Directors will retain the flexibility to consider, when or if appropriate, the return of excess liquidity to shareholders through special dividends and/or share buybacks”.

