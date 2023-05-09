Record profit for Fineco in the first quarter From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Record profit for Fineco in the first quarter



Net profits of 147.3 million euros (+19.1%) and revenues of 293.7 million (+14.9%) thanks to the decisive contribution of Fineco Asset Management

Finecobank (BIT:) presented its quarterly accounts. In the first three months of 2023, the bank achieved net profits of 147.3 million euros, recording an increase of 19.1% (net of non-recurring items relating to 2022) on revenues increased by 14.9% to 293.7 million. Revenues were driven by the financial margin (+46.5%, of which interest margin +165.3%) and by investing (+1.9%) “thanks to the growing contribution of Fineco Asset Management and the greater net margins on assets under management”, reports the note released by the company.

ADMINISTRATED DEPOSITS AT 755 MILLION

Operating costs amounted to 73.4 million, +6.4% year on year, for a cost/income ratio of 25%, down compared to 27% a year ago. The managed masses of Fineco Asset Management they amount to €27.9 billion, of which €17.4 billion relating to retail classes (+14.2%) and €10.5 billion relating to the underlying funds of the wrappers (institutional classes, +0.8%). Finecobank’s net inflows for the month of April were positive for €831 million, down from €1.033 billion in the same period of 2022, and for a total amount in the first four months of the year of €3.57 billion (3.858 billion in 2022). . In fact, in the last month assets under administration amounted to 755 million “while assets under management amounted to 267 million, driven by the retail funding of Fineco Asset Management (343 million), capable of intercepting outflows from insurance (- 232 million), continued at a slower pace than the previous month”…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge