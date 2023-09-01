Record violations in waste management, a garage seized [notiziediprato.it]

31.08.2023 h 15:39 comments

Record violations in waste management, a garage seized

The control carried out by the municipal police highlighted a long series of irregularities starting from the failure to fill in the load/discharge registers of lead batteries and used oils

An auto repair shop in via Cava, run by a Chinese citizen, was seized by the municipal police who ascertained a series of violations in waste management. It happened yesterday, Wednesday 30 August, when the agents of the Territorial Department and of the Environmental Police Nucleus of the municipal police intervened to carry out some investigations born and developed following a previous traffic police check.

After identifying those present, including a multiple offender with no fixed abode, the standard checks on waste management were carried out to which this type of activity is required by law. The results were thus registers of loading and unloading of lead-acid batteries and used oil and used oil filters not compiled since 2021, waste not correctly divided into homogeneous categories, the presence of three vehicles in a state of abandonment, engine parts and used spare parts not attributable to no vehicle being repaired, of unknown provenance and scattered throughout the workshop along with drums of used oil. Bags of municipal solid waste were also found containing containers of contaminating chemicals that should have had a different and separate management.

Given the amount of irregularities, the seals were placed and the business was seized with all the vehicles and machinery inside. The owner has been reported for the crime of uncontrolled management of hazardous waste.

