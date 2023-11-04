Recover your expired internet package volumes for free with TOGOCOM – TOGOTOPNEWS – Reliable and constructive information in just one click

The leader in mobile telephony in Togo, TOGOCOM works every day to better satisfy its customers. With its new “Méga lé kèdèèèè” service, it facilitates the use of expired internet package volumes for its subscribers.

“Méga lé kèdèèèè” is a new service from TOGOCOM which allows TOGOCOM customers to restore the expired volumes of their internet packages, following the renewal of the same package within a free period offered. An offer to be found nowhere else than at TOGOCOM in Togo.

The procedure

Simply subscribe to the same data plan within the free period granted. More precisely: “-Internet package of 600F: free delay 1 day; Internet packages of 1000F and 1500F free delivery time 3 days; Internet packages from 3000F: 5000F. 10,000F and 25,000F free time granted 5 days”.

The volume of the expired package can be consulted by the customer via the syntax *909*90#. The syntax for consulting the new balance following restoration of the expired volume is *909*0# .

It should be noted that the customer must subscribe to the same expired data plan, within the period of the free period granted. For example, “if your Air Fiber package has expired, you have only used 40 GB out of the 60 subscribed. Togocom keeps the expired 20GB for you. You now benefit from a free period of 05 days to resubscribe to the same Air Fiber package and find the 20GB in addition to the 60GB subscribed, you will therefore have a total of 800 (60GB subscribed + 20GB expired)”, we explain while specifying that “internet packages from 600F are concerned”.